Minico’s Carson Wayment named KMVT’s Player of the Week

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minicos Carson Wayment has been named KMVT’s Player of the Week for his standout performance in last Friday’s game.

Against Canyon Ridge, Wayment threw for five touchdowns on 219 yards passing on the Spartan’s way to a 51-13 win over the Riverhawks.

The senior quarterback has been great in the Spartans dominant season so far in conference play as they lead the 4A Great Basin Conference at 3-0 while holding an overall record of 5-2 on the season.

He told KMVT during the preseason that this offense was going to pop off.

We’re going to throw it around and get it to our guys on the edge so we’re super excited,” Wayment told KMVT in August. “It’s going to be unreal, we’re going to be freaking good.”

Wayment and Minico look to continue their dominance in conference play when they travel to Jerome this Friday to take on the Tigers.

