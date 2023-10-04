Advertise with Us
Police: Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies

FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report...
FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report that a man was abusing puppies.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly choked and tortured puppies outside a fast-food restaurant.

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

According to a Las Vegas police report, the suspect – who refused to provide his name – was taken into custody around 3:55 p.m. Sunday after an officer received an animal complaint at the Las Vegas metro-area restaurant.

Police said multiple witnesses reported seeing a man choking puppies on the sidewalk.

Police arrived and contacted the suspect, who was holding a pair of puppies in his arms, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested and the dogs were confiscated.

Officers called animal control, who took custody of the puppies and reported they were clearly in shock.

The suspect reportedly provided police with two false names that turned up nothing during record checks. The suspect told officers he had a warrant and the police report said he “continued to ramble off topic” before saying he wanted a lawyer to be called.

A witness told police she had video showing the suspect grabbing the animals by the paws and scraping them on the ground. She also said it appeared that he tried to juggle the puppies. She provided the video to investigators.

Another witness told officers he saw the suspect grab the puppies by their necks and choking them until they began to cry. The witness confronted the suspect and waited for police to arrive.

Police said the suspect was arrested as a “John Doe” and faces one charge for torturing the animals and another for providing false information to a public officer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

