Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Quagga treatment underway in the Snake River, fish mortality expected in treatment areas

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After tagging fish in Snake River over the last few days, the next phase of the IDSA’s treatment for the quagga mussel infestation began on Tuesday, October 3rd and will last for 96 hours.

The treatment plan involves putting chelated copper into the river, which is likely to cause fish mortality.

Fish and Games will be present at the river to collect the dead fish during the 96 hour window. This will allow them to estimate the population of the remaining fish in the river.

“It is unclear what that level of mortality is going to be and that’s why we were out there ahead of time marking fish for that part of the evaluation,” says Regional Fisheries Manager Mike Peterson. “In terms of sturgeon, there are some sturgeons within treatment reach, we do expect mortality.”

According to ISDA’s director Chanel Tewalt, the level of copper that is being put into the water is below the human health standard and will not affect the surrounding wildlife.

“We expect it to be a mortality that will occur directly in the treatment area, but this type of product passes over the gills more than it settles into the meat,” says Tewalt. “So we don’t have concern for wildlife that would consume fish down river and we don’t have down river advisories either.”

After the 96 hours of phase one is complete, ISDA will implement phase two which will last until October 13th.

There is still a “no fishing” and “no hunting” order in effect, along with a closure to Snake River.

The ISDA along with Fish and Game and the Twin Falls County urge the public to stay away from the water in the affected areas until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

Quagga Mussels attached to the hull of a boat. Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Photo by...
Fish and Game talks about impacts to fish from Quagga Mussel treatment
Innovative Medical Imaging in Twin Falls aims to make women feel more at ease when receiving a...
Reminder to be on top of cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Tuesday evening's online weather update {10/3/2023}