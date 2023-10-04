Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

River Christian Fellowship Church collecting items for the Valley House

River Christian Fellowship Church donation drive
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Through the month of October, the River Christian Fellowship Church located at 4002 N 3300 E in Twin Falls will be collecting items in order to donate them to the Valley House for the holidays.

They want the community to be involved and bring their kids to their main donation drive on October 28 where they will be seeing which Super Mario character will be able to raise the most items.

Ariel Kestler joined us on Rise and Shine to explain how long they have been doing the drive and what else you can do at their harvest party on October 28. To learn more click the play button up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Quagga Mussels attached to the hull of a boat. Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Photo by...
Fish and Game talks about impacts to fish from Quagga Mussel treatment
Innovative Medical Imaging in Twin Falls aims to make women feel more at ease when receiving a...
Reminder to be on top of cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon