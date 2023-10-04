Simply Hope Family Outreach opens tier 2 Safe Teen Assessment Center

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Simply Hope Family Outreach Center has been helping families since 2015, and now they will be able to do even more as a Tier Two Safe Teen Assessment Center.

“With John Marr, a licensed LMFT, he can help us with crisis situations, so if we have a student come in and they are in crisis, such as suicidal, we are able to provide on the spot help and get them stable and connect them to further help outside of our center,” said Nancy Winmill, the CEO of the Simply Hope Center.

Simply Hope began as a way to provide resources to people of all ages to get the resources and help they need, with the new tier two Safe Teen Assessment Center, they will be able to further their work beyond screening and referring each child to the correct resources.

“So, it gets a little bit deeper into the understanding of what’s going on, the care and support, and more direct resources, it’s a very unique way to individualize services for each kid that comes into the STAC,” said Monty Prow, the director of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

He says the ultimate goal of Safe Teen Assessment Centers all over the state is to reach children early enough before they end up in trouble.

“Everybody has unique needs to themselves, so a center like this hopefully allows kids to connect kids to services and not necessarily a system, so you are trying to avoid getting kids into the juvenile justice system or the child welfare and providing them services without them being a named commodity in the juvenile justice system or the child welfare system,” said Prow.

Simply Hope offers lots of services for the community, from adult codependency group, recovery group, sound therapy, art therapy, all of the services through the Safe Teen Assessment Center, a vaping class, and a teen community center from 4 to 7 after school.

“You can stop by, you can self-refer, teacher refer students to us, administrators refer, family members, clergy people, it’s an anyone and everyone is welcome and anyone can make a referral,” said Winmill.

