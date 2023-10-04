Advertise with Us
Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —October is breast cancer awareness month. On this week’s Wellness Wednesday we were joined by Dr. Nathan Kelesey a radiologist at St. Luke’s and Mona Sherlock, a mammographer at St. Luke’s who spoke about breast cancer awareness month.

They spoke about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer and while it is more common in women, men can also get it and encouraged everyone to get a screening.

St. Luke’s is hosting walk-in screenings for mammograms at the St. Luke’s Women’s Imaging Center in Twin Falls Monday through Friday 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and at their St. Luke’s location in Jerome on Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

