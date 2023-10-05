Behind the Business: Meat and Potato Co.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “If you want the highest quality proteins and produce that are produced right here in the valley, and if you want to support the local dollars, then this is the place to come,” said Meat and Potato Co. Owner Travis Dixon.

For three years, Meat and Potato Company has strictly been an Ecommerce business. Partnering with Falls Brand out of Twin Falls as one the company’s online retail sites.

And over those three years, business was good. So good that this local middleman of meat has decided to take the leap from online to brick and mortar.

“We just kind of figured this was the way people are going to be buying. Not only that, there was a massive lack of high quality, locally sourced products available to everybody,” said Dixon.

While the physical retail side of Meat and Potato Co. has only been open a handful of weeks, this newest addition to the buy local movement is putting their money where their mount is and has partnered with farmers and ranchers from across Idaho.

Owner Travis Dixon confidently says 96% of their products come from the Magic Valley and surrounding Gem State communities.

“Whether you purchase a beef item here, whether it’s a pork item, or whether it’s Sturgeon, whether it’s local lamb or whether it’s the Bison that we have… those items are sourced literally right here,” added Dixon.

Unlike your typical grocery store meat department, where the consumer is held hostage to the current selection, at Meat and Potato Company it’s all about those special orders and unique cuts.

“We’ve only been open now a little over two weeks here in the store and we’ve done tons of special orders. If someone wants a bone-in locally sourced pork butt, we brought it in… if you want a specialty pork rib, if you wanted pork shanks; you want a specialty beef item that you really can’t find… that’s kind of what we’re starting to do,” said Dixon.

While the meat is obviously the star of the show; as the name implies, you can’t forget the potatoes. And at Meat and Potato Co. they’ve got the real deal.

“These are our signature two-dollar potatoes, everyone was saying I can’t believe you have a two-dollar potato… but if this potato is not worth two bucks, then we have a problem,” said Dixon. “We ship these across the country as well, they’re a gigantic number one bakers, and we do have a couple different types of varieties as we move through the year.”

Dixon says, just like their cuts of meat, the produce selection will continuously change as farmers bring their sales to the shop.

While they now have a storefront to peruse, online orders are still king and with shipments going out around the county, Meat and Potato Co. has your carnivorous needs covered.

“Our website is MeatandPotatoCo.com we’re open 24-hours a day and we ship across the country every single day of the week. We ship locally here as well, so you can order online and pick up for free in the store,” said Dixon.

If you’d like to check out the impressive selection of meats and produce Meat and Potato Co. have to offer, they are located at 269 Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

