Tanks for Watching

CSI Celestial events in October

CSI Celestial events for October
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chris Anderson from the College of Southern Idaho, Faulkner Planetarium joined Rise and Shine to talk about the upcoming star party and other celestial events that will be occurring during the month of October.

For more information about upcoming star parties, you can visit the Centennial Observatory’s website. To watch the full interview with Chris Anderson click the play button up above.

