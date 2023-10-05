Events at the City of Rocks for October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Rocks National Reserve has several events they would like to invite the community to in the month of October. We were joined on Rise and Shine by Sophia Bates the Visitor Services Ranger at the City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park to promote some of the events.

On October 14 a partial eclipse will take place and the park will be loaning eclipse glasses for people to participate. October 21 is International Observe the Moon Night along with the yearly Orionid meteor shower.

