Gooding County Board of Commissioners sign Quagga related resolution

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Gooding County commissioners signed a resolution declaring an invasive Quagga Mussel emergency.

According to a press release from the county. Gooding County reminds the public of the existing ban closing river access from the Twin Falls dam to Niagara Springs south of Wendell. Gooding County also wants people to keep their pets out of the water in that area.

Banbury Hot Springs is still renting kayaks to the public. However, they are not allowing the public to launch personal watercraft from its water access.

There are no limitations to access from Lower Salmon or Bliss Dam. They also remind people who have been in the water to visit a hot wash station after river use.

While the closures are not new, Gooding County signed the resolution to support the existing closures in place, which to date it hasn’t been.

Gooding County Emergency Management Coordinator Missy Shurtz says, “They declared a declaration just as a precautionary in case something was to happen with the mussel if it moved down stream.”

Current Quagga Mussel related closures and information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.