Governor visits College of Southern Idaho to talk about LAUNCH

Something Governor Brad Little says would benefit the state, especially in the Magic Valley and the businesses here.
By Heatherann Wagner
Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Tuesday the program that helps students going into in demand careers pay for higher education officially took off.

Idaho Launch applications opened on October 3rd after being approved this past legislative session setting aside 75 million dollars to fund the program. It pays up to eight thousand dollars or 80-percent of tuition and fees at approved institutions like the college of southern Idaho. Around nine to ten thousand students could benefit from the program.

“It’s really what Idaho’s been the reason this valley has been so successful, and the state has is entrepreneurs decide to deploy capitol here and the one thing they need is a skilled workforce and so that’s what LAUNCH is all about, said Governor Little.”

Applications are open now and will close November 30-th and the program is available to graduating high school seniors. There are some exceptions for serving a mission or joining the military.

More information can be found by using the link found here

