Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

High Speed Chase in Twin Falls County ends in Death

Case under investigation
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.(KMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Twin Falls County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past Monday., October 2, 2023, there was a high-speed chase involving law enforcement near the Rogerson / Salmon Falls Dam area. It was confirmed by the Twin Falls Police Department that the high-speed chase ended with a man taking his own life.

Twin Falls Police Department reports that they are still investigating the incident and the department could not provide any other information on the matter at this time. KMVT will have more information once it is available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Kevin Kuintzle preliminary postponed while his accomplance’s hearing is vacated
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow Daybell files amended appeal citing 16 issues of her conviction
Wednesday evening's online weather update {10/4/2023}
Simply Hope Family Outreach
Simply Hope Family Outreach opens tier 2 Safe Teen Assessment Center