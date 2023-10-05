High Speed Chase in Twin Falls County ends in Death

Twin Falls County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past Monday., October 2, 2023, there was a high-speed chase involving law enforcement near the Rogerson / Salmon Falls Dam area. It was confirmed by the Twin Falls Police Department that the high-speed chase ended with a man taking his own life.

Twin Falls Police Department reports that they are still investigating the incident and the department could not provide any other information on the matter at this time. KMVT will have more information once it is available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.