Hunter shoots grizzly bear in self-defense near Henrys Lake according to IDFG

HENRYS LAKE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A hunter shot a grizzly bear in self defense near Henrys Lake according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The incident happened on September 28, while the man was hunting for elk northwest of Henrys Lake. According to the release the man was moving through heavy timber when a large female grizzly came out of the brush a short distance away.

After yelling to warn his partner of the bears presence, the grizzle charged directly for the hunter; he was able to draw his side arm and fired several times, killing the female bear a short distance away.

The hunter immediately called the Citizens Against Poaching hotline to report the incident, and officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded to conduct an investigation.

It was determined that the hunter acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the female grizzly bear.

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal law.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds those who are hunting in grizzly country:

Carry bear spray and keep it accessible.

Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.

Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign.

Retrieve meat as quickly as possible.

Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.

When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

