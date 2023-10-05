Kevin Kuintzle preliminary postponed while his accomplance’s hearing is vacated

Jerome County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man charged with the shooting death of a well-known Jerome county man had what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing on October 4, 2023 at the Jerome County District Court.

32-year-old Kevin Kuintzle of Twin Falls, was charged in the shooting death of William “Bill” Eakin on September 16th. Kuintzle is facing first degree murder, two counts of concealment of evidence, burglary, and grand theft. The hearing only lasted for about six minutes after Kuinztle’s public defender asked the judge to postpone for at least 60 days.

“Essentially today was just a scheduling conference, essentially because we don’t have any of the police reports and the discovery we need, so we couldn’t go forward with the preliminary hearing.” said Attorney Terry Ratliff.

Attorney Ratliff told KMVT that he had just been appointed last week and that today was the first day of him meeting Kuintzle as his defense attorney.

The next hearing will be a status conference scheduled for November 15, 2023 to see when the preliminary hearing will be rescheduled. Kuinztle is still being held without bond in the Jerome County Jail.

Meanwhile, Kuintzle’s girlfriend, 42-year-old Erika Nichole Brock of Heyburn, who has also been charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, concealment of evidence, and accessory-withholding knowledge of a felony crime, was also supposed to have a preliminary hearing October 4, 2023, at the Jerome County District Court.

However, the hearing was vacated on Tuesday, October 3rd, as her public defender is requesting a supplemental request for discovery in the case. According to court documents, Brock has waived her right to a speedy trial. Her next court date has not yet been set. She is currently being held on a $75,000 bond at the Jerome County Jail.

