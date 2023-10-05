Lori Vallow Daybell files amended appeal citing 16 issues of her conviction

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An appeals attorney representing convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell filed an amended notice of appeal on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Court documents show that the records were filed in Fremont County and that Lori, along with her attorney are appealing to the Idaho State Supreme Court about the judgment of conviction against Vallow by Judge Steven Boyce.

Issues on appeal question whether Lori was competent to stand trial, after spending 10 months in a mental hospital, whether the court erred in its order on November 15th of 2022 denying the defense’s experts request to send Lori back to the mental facility.

If Lori had been denied her right to a speedy trial, the state’s opening arguments, among others; in total there are 16 points of appeal filed by her new attorney Craig Durham in Boise.

No court date has yet been set for her appeals.

