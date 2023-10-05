Mountain Home girls’ soccer dominates Burley; 4A soccer district tournament scores

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District soccer tournaments began in the 4A Great Basin Conference on Wednesday for both boys and girls.

In the first round on the girls’ side, No. 3 Mountain Home hosted the No. 6 Burley Bobcats for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff.

The Tigers got off to a blazing fast start, scoring four goals in the opening 15 minutes provided by Hailey Eresman (2), Phoenix Rodriguez, and Eva Figueroa.

Burley would pull one back with a perfect free-kick score from Taimee Jensen.

The Tigers, however, would prevail and win 11-2.

Mountain Home will travel and play No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Monday (Time TBD).

Burley will play in a consolation game on Tuesday (Opponent TBD).

Other girls’ soccer scores

No. 4 Wood River 3, No. 5 Jerome 1

Wood River will travel and take on No. 1 Twin Falls on Monday (Time TBD).

Jerome will play in a consolation game on Tuesday (Opponent TBD).

Boys’ soccer scores

No. 3 Mountain Home 3, No. 6 Twin Falls 1

Mountain Home will travel and take in No. 2 Wood River on Monday (Time TBD).

Twin Falls will play in a consolation game Tuesday (Opponent TBD).

No. 4 Burley 1(3), No. 5 Jerome 1(0)

After the game ended 1-1 in overtime, Burley won 3-0 in a penalty kick shootout to advance. They will travel and take on No. 1 Canyon Ridge on Monday at 5:30.

Jerome will play in a consolation game Tuesday (Opponent TBD).

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.