Twin Falls volleyball rally over Minico for senior night
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins (10-8) hosted the Minico Spartans (7-11) Wednesday night for senior night.
The Spartans took the first set 25-19 and looked to spoil the night.
The Bruins, however, banded together, winning three straight to get the 3-1 win (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 27-25).
