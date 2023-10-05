Advertise with Us
Twin Falls volleyball rally over Minico for senior night

By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins (10-8) hosted the Minico Spartans (7-11) Wednesday night for senior night.

The Spartans took the first set 25-19 and looked to spoil the night.

The Bruins, however, banded together, winning three straight to get the 3-1 win (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 27-25).

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

