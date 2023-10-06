Being a volunteer animal transporter is a great way to help animals in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Adopting a dog or cat, or donating items and money to a shelter isn’t the only way to help abandoned animals, you can also volunteer your time as an animal transporter.

Local woman Tamara Johnson has been a volunteer animal transporter for many years, driving cats and dogs all over the country.

Being a volunteer animal transporter means you are able to take the animal from one shelter to another, to the vet if they need, to a local animal rescue or to another state where the animal may have a better chance at getting adopted.

Johnson says for her, it has been a great way to really help the animals, and also meet new people who also love animals.

“And we get dogs from all over the U.S coming out of high kill shelters, to where they will be safe, there are a lot of rescues in the Northwest who were overbred quite a bit for a dog type, and so there are a lot of sled dog rescues and stuff like that, and so it does give you a great feeling because you know that you are helping this dog live it’s best life,” said Tamara Johnson, a volunteer animal transporter.

You can volunteer as much or as little as you want and drive as far or as close as you’d like.

There are many ways to get involved if you want.

All of the groups can be found on Facebook and on an internet search.

The local groups are: Idaho Rescue, Shelter, and Transport Network, Many Paws Volunteer Transport, Kindred Heart Transport Connection, Big Rig Animal Transport, Friends Furever Animal Rescue, Magicats Inc, Paws Rescue, Inc, Broken Hearts.

