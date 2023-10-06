Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Canyon Ridge volleyball host “Dig pink” game against Burley; Thursday Idaho prep scores

By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (12-4) hosted the Burley Bobcats (4-10) in a conference matchup Thursday evening.

After going up two sets, the Riverhawks looked for the sweep, but Burley battled in the third set and won 25-17.

Canyon Ridge, however, showed why they are one of the best teams in the state and held on in the fourth set, and defeated the Bobcats 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 27-25).

The Riverhawks will host Mountain Home on Tuesday in their last game of the regular season, while the Bobcats will play at Minico.

Other volleyball scores

Kimberly 3, Minico 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19)

Kimberly stats:

-Mallory Kelsey 21 kills 4 aces 13 digs

-Hope Ward 8 kills 5 aces

-Ani Bruning 5 kills

-Emerson Heatwole 24 digs

-Tarissa’s Plew 21 assists

-Taya Plew 20 assists

Carey 3, Raft River 1 (17-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-16)

Carey stats:

- Maggie D’Orazio 2 Aces, 6 kills, 13 digs, 1 block

-Maddie Bennion 1 ace, 3 kills, 12 blocks

-Andie Simpson 15 digs, 3 aces, 20 receptions

-Paige Black 15 assists, 1 kill, 15 digs, 87 ball handles

-Meredith Hoskins 6 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs

-Rylie Quillin 4 kills,

Richfield 3, Hagerman 2 (25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7)

Dietrich 4, Camas County 0

Girls’ soccer scores

Sun Valley Community School 7, Buhl 1

Sun Valley goals:

-Mia Hansmeyer 2,

-Taylor Moe,

-Rylee Miller,

-Attie Murray,

-Ruby Crist,

-Scarlet Carruth

Buhl goal:

-Rileigh Castro.

Kimberly 10, Declo 0

Kimberly goals:

•Ellie Stastny (2) goals assisted by Lydia Johns

•Cassidy Johnson assisted by Ellie Stastny

•Giana Renaldi (2) goals assisted by Ava Wyatt & Lydia Johns

• Lydia Johns (3) goals assisted by Ellie Stastny, Kaycee Hufstetler, Cassidy Johnson

•Abby Johnson assisted by Ellie Stastny

•Kimmee Bacon assisted by Sydney Wayment

Boys’ soccer scores

Wendell 6, Bliss 3

Kimberly 5, Declo

