Canyon Ridge volleyball host “Dig pink” game against Burley; Thursday Idaho prep scores
After going up two sets, the Riverhawks looked for the sweep, but Burley battled in the third set and won 25-17.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (12-4) hosted the Burley Bobcats (4-10) in a conference matchup Thursday evening.
Canyon Ridge, however, showed why they are one of the best teams in the state and held on in the fourth set, and defeated the Bobcats 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 27-25).
The Riverhawks will host Mountain Home on Tuesday in their last game of the regular season, while the Bobcats will play at Minico.
Other volleyball scores
Kimberly 3, Minico 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19)
Kimberly stats:
-Mallory Kelsey 21 kills 4 aces 13 digs
-Hope Ward 8 kills 5 aces
-Ani Bruning 5 kills
-Emerson Heatwole 24 digs
-Tarissa’s Plew 21 assists
-Taya Plew 20 assists
Carey 3, Raft River 1 (17-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-16)
Carey stats:
- Maggie D’Orazio 2 Aces, 6 kills, 13 digs, 1 block
-Maddie Bennion 1 ace, 3 kills, 12 blocks
-Andie Simpson 15 digs, 3 aces, 20 receptions
-Paige Black 15 assists, 1 kill, 15 digs, 87 ball handles
-Meredith Hoskins 6 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs
-Rylie Quillin 4 kills,
Richfield 3, Hagerman 2 (25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7)
Dietrich 4, Camas County 0
Girls’ soccer scores
Sun Valley Community School 7, Buhl 1
Sun Valley goals:
-Mia Hansmeyer 2,
-Taylor Moe,
-Rylee Miller,
-Attie Murray,
-Ruby Crist,
-Scarlet Carruth
Buhl goal:
-Rileigh Castro.
Kimberly 10, Declo 0
Kimberly goals:
•Ellie Stastny (2) goals assisted by Lydia Johns
•Cassidy Johnson assisted by Ellie Stastny
•Giana Renaldi (2) goals assisted by Ava Wyatt & Lydia Johns
• Lydia Johns (3) goals assisted by Ellie Stastny, Kaycee Hufstetler, Cassidy Johnson
•Abby Johnson assisted by Ellie Stastny
•Kimmee Bacon assisted by Sydney Wayment
Boys’ soccer scores
Wendell 6, Bliss 3
Kimberly 5, Declo
