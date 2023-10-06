Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

“Chicago” being performed at The Mint in Hailey

Chicago being performed at The Mint in Hailey
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On October 4 The Liberty Theatre Co. began their run of the play “Chicago” at The Mint in Hailey. To help promote the musical we were joined by the Director of the play Naomi McDougall Jones and Choreographer Sami Bass who told us everything you need to know about the performance.

“Chicago” runs until October 28, tickets can be purchased at The Liberty Theatre Company’s website.

For more information about the play click the play button above.

