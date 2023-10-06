CSI men’s basketball compete at Dallas Jamboree

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team travels to Dallas, Texas, for the Dallas Jamboree this weekend.

The Jamboree consists of multiple scrimmages for all the teams that are competing. With so much talent on display, many Division 1/2 coaches and scouts make their way to the event to see all the talent in person.

It’s a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles squad to display their abilities on the court, while also getting ready for their first game of the season in early November.

“We have a nice balance of athleticism and shooting but I’d say we are really long and athletic and we can create some turnovers,” head coach Jeff Reinert said. “The Jamboree will be good to get out there and go compete against some of the top teams in the country, It’ll be fun.”

Following the Jamboree, the Golden Eagles will have preseason scrimmages at the end of October against the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.

Their first regular season game is at home on November 2nd against Yavapai College.

