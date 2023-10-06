Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI men’s basketball compete at Dallas Jamboree

It’s a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles squad to display their abilities on the court, while also getting ready for their first game of the season in early November.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team travels to Dallas, Texas, for the Dallas Jamboree this weekend.

The Jamboree consists of multiple scrimmages for all the teams that are competing. With so much talent on display, many Division 1/2 coaches and scouts make their way to the event to see all the talent in person.

It’s a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles squad to display their abilities on the court, while also getting ready for their first game of the season in early November.

“We have a nice balance of athleticism and shooting but I’d say we are really long and athletic and we can create some turnovers,” head coach Jeff Reinert said. “The Jamboree will be good to get out there and go compete against some of the top teams in the country, It’ll be fun.”

Following the Jamboree, the Golden Eagles will have preseason scrimmages at the end of October against the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.

Their first regular season game is at home on November 2nd against Yavapai College.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Community rallies to support football player who collapsed on the sidelines Friday night
Community rallies to support football player who collapsed on the sidelines Friday night

Latest News

WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
After going up two sets, the Riverhawks looked for the sweep, but Burley battled in the third...
Canyon Ridge volleyball host “Dig pink” game against Burley; Thursday Idaho prep scores
The Golden Eagles will travel to Denver on Friday for pair of matchups with New Mexico Junior...
CSI women’s basketball travel to Denver for a pair of scrimmages
The Wendell Trojans have beaten Buhl only three times in their last 10 meetings. For Wendell,...
Game of the Week: Buhl welcomes Wendell on homecoming night