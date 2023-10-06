CSI women’s basketball travel to Denver for a pair of scrimmages

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team will have their first preseason action on Friday for some scrimmages.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Denver, Colorado Friday for some matchups with New Mexico Junior College and Dodge City Community College.

This comes only three days after having their first official practice.

The Golden Eagles’ goals this year are simple. Win.

They want to claim another Scenic West Athletic Conference title and to compete for a national championship.

“We’re really excited, we’ve been talking about it all week and weeks leading up to it as well, I think we’re ready for our first scrimmage,” sophomore forward Jamisn Heaton said. “We have a lot of new girls and a lot of upcoming freshmen, so we’ll see how we do but I think we’ll be ready for them.”

Head coach Randy Rodgers knows these goals won’t be easy with such a young squad, but he knows how to get the best out of his team.

He told KMVT he loves how this group has an eagerness to learn and improve every day toward their goals.

“It might take us a little bit to progress where we want to be at the end of the season, but I like where we are right now,” Rogers said.

They will have another scrimmage on the road next Friday before returning home on October 17th in a preseason matchup with The College of Idaho. This will be the first time fans will get the chance to catch them in action for a 6:00 tip-off.

