Day five of the Trailing of the Sheep features the dog trials

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is still in full effect. October 6th’s main event of the day was the sheepdog trials championships where handlers showcase their dogs corralling sheep into a pen.

The annual event has been part of the festival for over 15 years. This year, the festival decided to use wild flat top sheep to make it more interesting for the sheep handlers and spectators. Over 70 dogs competed in the trials, where each had to herd four sheep into one pen in under 10 minutes. The competition is a way to share and teach people about the history of Hailey and the tradition of the sheep industry.

Xole Uranga, the Sheepdog Trials Event Coordinator, says that the trials are a unique part of Hailey’s history.

“Sun Valley its self would not be here today if it wasn’t for the sheep industry. The sheep industry is what kept the railroads open in order for Sun Valley to have what is now Bald Mountain and the ski resort. And we’re just here to share our history - the history of the sheep herders, the history of the sheep ranchers and the sheep industry, and just to show how important it is to keep our history alive.”

October 7th, starting at 9 a.m., will be the finals for the trials where the winner will win a cash prize. Admission into the event is only $7, while children under the age of five a free. Over 50 vendors will be present. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs as there is no seating provided.

