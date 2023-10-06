Fatal accident near Mountain Home has eastbound I 84 blocked

Mountain Home Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Transportation website the fatality accident was reported at 7:40 Friday morning.

As of noon on Friday, all eastbound lanes were still blocked at exit 99 and ISP reports that detours are in place, and they expect I-84 to remain closed overnight while an investigation and clean-up continues.

Plan for delays if you are traveling eastbound from Boise to the Magic Valley.

It’s not known how the accident happened and how many people were involved at this time.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

