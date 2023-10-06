Fit and Well Idaho: Hospice volunteers needed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new program at St. Luke’s is looking for volunteers and in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report we look at what it is and how you can get involved.

Being a hospice volunteer is a new opportunity for people in the area to give back.

Hospice volunteers are able to go sit with patients at their home for an hour or two while the caregiver takes a break to take a shower, take a nap, or run errands for a few minutes.

The volunteer does no health care, but instead is a companion for the person on hospice, and is able to play games with them, do a puzzle, watch TV, or just talk.

For caregivers, having someone to give them a short break can really help.

“The caretakers need to have a break, I was once in that position, I was caretaking for my mom and my dad, we need that break to run to the store, to take a power nap, to just go outside and take a deep breath, that’s very important, not only for the caretakers but for you, so they can go back inside with a fresh revised version of them to finish taking care of them,” said Brandi Morganson, the hospice volunteer coordinator.

Training is provided before you begin volunteering and the commitment is from one hour to give hours a week.

You can be a hospice volunteer in any of the Magic Valley counties.

For more information on how to become a hospice volunteer, you can email morgensr@slhs.org or (208) 814-7603.

