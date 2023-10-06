Game of the Week: Buhl welcomes Wendell on homecoming night

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Game of the Week on Friday features a non-conference rivalry matchup between the Wendell Trojans (5-2) and the Buhl Indians (4-2).

It’s a rivalry that’s been one-sided for nearly a decade.

The Wendell Trojans have beaten Buhl only three times in their last 10 meetings. For Wendell, they were blanked in the matchup last year 33-0 at home.

“This is a big game for us. They beat us last year and it left a sour taste,” Wendell senior quarterback Alex Hirai said. “We can definitely beat them this year and it’s going to be a tough game.”

The Trojans are 5-2 on the year, for their first five-win season since 2013. The difference this year has been their adversity. After starting the season hot 3-0, the Trojans dropped two but bounced back.

“We’ve shown after those two losses, we can overcome it and get right back on it and keep firing on all cylinders,” Wendell senior lineman Deegan Gonzales said,

They overcome that adversity by staying locked in and keeping their minds right. That also stems from their six a.m. practices, to help them prepare for Fridays.

“We call it perfect practice Thursday and it gets practice out of the way so the kids can focus on their classes and what they have to do after school,” Wendell coach John Helmandollar said. “Gives them a chance to rest up and envision success for the game on Friday.

Buhl, on the other hand, is looking to show out. After getting the win last year on the road, they want to continue their success at home in front of the homecoming crowd.

“It pushes you forward, having the home field feeling, you can’t find it anywhere else,” Buhl senior wide receiver Kyler Kelly said.

Sitting at 4-2, the Indians’ non-conference schedule including Wendell on Friday, has pushed them to be at the top of their game.

“Especially playing teams like Declo, they’re tough in the trenches and everywhere and then you go play Caldwell which is a spread team,” Buhl senior Oakley Tennant said. “It’s good to play all different types of teams.”

The Indians have a huge conference game set next week with Kimberly, but head coach Josh Creasey knows they cannot overlook Friday’s matchup.

“We need to go out there and take care of business this week,” Creasey said. “We can’t really do too much without taking care of business against Wendell, so they have our full attention.”

All the action begins under the lights at Buhl High School for kickoff at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.