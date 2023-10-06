Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Community rallies to support football player who collapsed on the sidelines Friday night
Community rallies to support football player who collapsed on the sidelines Friday night

Latest News

A sharp sheep herding tool, man’s best friend
Day five of the Trailing of the Sheep features the dog trials
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills