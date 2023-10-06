Advertise with Us
Mackay Educator named Teacher of the Year
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACKAY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trent Van Leuven is named the 2024 teacher of the year for the state of Idaho.

People are able to nominate teachers from across the state for this honor, and this year there were more than 60 teachers who were nominated.

After the teachers are nominated, there is a lengthy process to hear about each teacher and what they are doing to elevate teaching in their classrooms.

Trent Van Leuven is a career technical teacher at MacKay High School , and he was worked tirelessly to bring the education experience to life for his students.

Superintendent of public instruction says it was challenging picking only one teacher for this great honor.

“He will make appearances, he will go and present to the legislature, he will go and visit other schools, talk about what he’s doing, we want him to share and have other teachers learn from the experience that he has been able to bring into the classroom and that’s such an important part,” said Debbie Critchfield, the superintendent of public instruction.

This is the first year that the teacher of the year has received a financial award of $10,000 thanks to a partnership with Cap Ed Credit Union.

Congratulations Mr. Van Leuven.

