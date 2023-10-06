Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Blue Rock Farm Market pumpkin patch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s October and that means pumpkin patch season is kicking into high gear and one local patch is the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Blue Rock Farm Market in Twin Falls opened its pumpkin patch last week and they saw over 800 families out there in just the first weekend.

The patch and market is owned by Trenda and Ty Regehr and they began running the farmer’s market back in 2015 and opened their store off of Pole Line Road in 2016.

The Regehr’s planted their six-acre pumpkin patch in May and they are giving guests the option of which type of pumpkins they would like, specialty, carving, mini or giant. Gourds are available as well.

Trenda spoke about the pumpkin patch experience over the last several years.

“It’s been good, we’ve learned to know a lot of the community and that’s really what makes it worth it for us. We value our connection with the community and focus on creating that connection between local farmers and the community,” Regehr said.

Blue Rock Farm Market’s pumpkin patch will go on through the end of October, and in addition to the pumpkin patch, there is plenty of fresh produce as well as fun activities for kids to enjoy while parents shop or look around. The farmers market portion holds its final day the day before thanksgiving.

