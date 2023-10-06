Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Oct. 6th.
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 7 and that means we’re rounding the corner to the end of the regular season.

in KMVT’s Game of the Week, Buhl (4-2) makes the trip to Wendell (5-2) on Homecoming Night.

In other action across southern Idaho: it’s a full slate of conference action in 4A, Twin Falls (5-1) hosts Burley (2-4); Minico (5-2) makes the trip to Jerome (0-6), and Canyon Ridge (5-1) takes on Mountain Home (1-5) in Twin.

Kimberly (6-0) makes the trip to Hailey to take on Wood River (3-4), #1 Declo (6-0) travels to West Side (4-1), Raft River (2-3) battles Murtaugh (4-1), Lighthouse (4-1) to Valley (3-3) and Hagerman (4-2) hosts Castleford (2-3)

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - MINICO3-05-2
2 - TWIN FALLS2-05-1
3 - CANYON RIDGE1-15-1
4 - BURLEY1-12-4
5 - JEROME0-20-6
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-31-5
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
BURLEY (2-4)
TWIN FALLS (5-1)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MOUNTAIN HOME 1-5)
CANYON RIDGE (5-1)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MINICO (5-2)
JEROME (0-6)

4A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly6-0631ST
2 - Hillcrest6-0363RD
3 - Pocatello3-2314TH
4 - Skyline3-3153RD
5 - Twin Falls5-114N/A
Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BUHL2-04-2
2 - KIMBERLY1-06-0
3 - WOOD RIVER1-13-4
4 - GOODING0-11-5
5 - FILER0-20-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WENDELL (5-2)
BUHL (4-2)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
FILER (0-6)
GOODING (1-5)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
KIMBERLY (6-0)
WOOD RIVER (3-4)

3A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem6-0651ST
2 - Homedale6-0512ND
3 - Weiser6-0363RD
4 - Kimberly6-0264TH
5 - Teton5-0175TH
Others receiving votes: NONE

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-06-0
2 - WENDELL0-05-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WENDELL (5-2)
BUHL (4-2)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ West Side - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (6-0)
WEST SIDE (4-1)

2A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Declo6-0601ST
2 - West Side4-1552ND
3 - North Fremont4-1333RD
4 - Melba4-1324TH
5 - Aberdeen4-1145TH
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY CAREY4-05-1
2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN2-14-1
3 - MURTAUGH2-14-1
4 - VALLEY2-23-3
5 - CAREY1-21-4
6 - RAFT RIVER1-32-3
7 - GLENNS FERRY0-31-4
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CAREY (1-4)
GLENNS FERRY (1-4)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Murtaugh- 7:00 PM
(conference game)
RAFT RIVER (2-3)
MURTAUGH (4-1)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
LIGHTHOUSE (4-1)
VALLEY (3-3)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
OAKLEY (5-1)Vs. Valley
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM

1A-D1: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley5-1641ST
2 - Logos6-0473RD
3 - Lighthouse Christian4-1322ND
4 - Grace5-1265TH
5 - Butte County5-1214TH
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY2-04-1
2 - HAGERMAN1-14-2
3 - DIETRICH1-13-2
4 - CASTLEFORD1-12-3
5 - HANSEN1-11-4
6 - SHOSHONE0-20-5
7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule)0-01-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
SHOSHONE (0-5)
CAMAS COUNTY (4-1)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
HANSEN (1-4)
DIETRICH (3-2)
FINALFRI - 10/6/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CASTLEFORD (2-3)
HAGERMAN (4-2)

1A-D2: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick4-0651ST
2 - Camas County4-1492ND
3 - Mullan/St. Regis6-0393RD
4 - Garden Valley5-1254TH
5 - Rockland4-28N/A
Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

