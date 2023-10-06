WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 7 and that means we’re rounding the corner to the end of the regular season.

in KMVT’s Game of the Week, Buhl (4-2) makes the trip to Wendell (5-2) on Homecoming Night.

In other action across southern Idaho: it’s a full slate of conference action in 4A , Twin Falls (5-1) hosts Burley (2-4); Minico (5-2) makes the trip to Jerome (0-6), and Canyon Ridge (5-1) takes on Mountain Home (1-5) in Twin.

Kimberly (6-0) makes the trip to Hailey to take on Wood River (3-4), #1 Declo (6-0) travels to West Side (4-1), Raft River (2-3) battles Murtaugh (4-1), Lighthouse (4-1) to Valley (3-3) and Hagerman (4-2) hosts Castleford (2-3)

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - MINICO 3-0 5-2 2 - TWIN FALLS 2-0 5-1 3 - CANYON RIDGE 1-1 5-1 4 - BURLEY 1-1 2-4 5 - JEROME 0-2 0-6 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-3 1-5 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM

(conference game) BURLEY (2-4) TWIN FALLS (5-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MOUNTAIN HOME 1-5) CANYON RIDGE (5-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MINICO (5-2) JEROME (0-6)

4A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

10-3-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 6-0 63 1ST 2 - Hillcrest 6-0 36 3RD 3 - Pocatello 3-2 31 4TH 4 - Skyline 3-3 15 3RD 5 - Twin Falls 5-1 14 N/A Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BUHL 2-0 4-2 2 - KIMBERLY 1-0 6-0 3 - WOOD RIVER 1-1 3-4 4 - GOODING 0-1 1-5 5 - FILER 0-2 0-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINAL GAME OF THE WEEK

FRI - 10/6/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WENDELL (5-2) BUHL (4-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(conference game) FILER (0-6) GOODING (1-5)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) KIMBERLY (6-0) WOOD RIVER (3-4)

3A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

10-3-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 6-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 6-0 51 2ND 3 - Weiser 6-0 36 3RD 4 - Kimberly 6-0 26 4TH 5 - Teton 5-0 17 5TH Others receiving votes: NONE

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 6-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 5-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ West Side - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (6-0) WEST SIDE (4-1)

2A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

10-3-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Declo 6-0 60 1ST 2 - West Side 4-1 55 2ND 3 - North Fremont 4-1 33 3RD 4 - Melba 4-1 32 4TH 5 - Aberdeen 4-1 14 5TH Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY CAREY 4-0 5-1 2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 2-1 4-1 3 - MURTAUGH 2-1 4-1 4 - VALLEY 2-2 3-3 5 - CAREY 1-2 1-4 6 - RAFT RIVER 1-3 2-3 7 - GLENNS FERRY 0-3 1-4 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CAREY (1-4) GLENNS FERRY (1-4)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Murtaugh- 7:00 PM

(conference game) RAFT RIVER (2-3) MURTAUGH (4-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) LIGHTHOUSE (4-1) VALLEY (3-3)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK OAKLEY (5-1) Vs. Valley

FRI - 10/6/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM

1A-D1: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

10-3-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 5-1 64 1ST 2 - Logos 6-0 47 3RD 3 - Lighthouse Christian 4-1 32 2ND 4 - Grace 5-1 26 5TH 5 - Butte County 5-1 21 4TH Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 2-0 4-1 2 - HAGERMAN 1-1 4-2 3 - DIETRICH 1-1 3-2 4 - CASTLEFORD 1-1 2-3 5 - HANSEN 1-1 1-4 6 - SHOSHONE 0-2 0-5 7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule) 0-0 1-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 7 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM

(conference game) SHOSHONE (0-5) CAMAS COUNTY (4-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM

(conference game) HANSEN (1-4) DIETRICH (3-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/6/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CASTLEFORD (2-3) HAGERMAN (4-2)

1A-D2: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

10-3-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 4-0 65 1ST 2 - Camas County 4-1 49 2ND 3 - Mullan/St. Regis 6-0 39 3RD 4 - Garden Valley 5-1 25 4TH 5 - Rockland 4-2 8 N/A Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1

