WEEK 7: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Oct. 6th.
WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 7 and that means we’re rounding the corner to the end of the regular season.
in KMVT’s Game of the Week, Buhl (4-2) makes the trip to Wendell (5-2) on Homecoming Night.
In other action across southern Idaho: it’s a full slate of conference action in 4A, Twin Falls (5-1) hosts Burley (2-4); Minico (5-2) makes the trip to Jerome (0-6), and Canyon Ridge (5-1) takes on Mountain Home (1-5) in Twin.
Kimberly (6-0) makes the trip to Hailey to take on Wood River (3-4), #1 Declo (6-0) travels to West Side (4-1), Raft River (2-3) battles Murtaugh (4-1), Lighthouse (4-1) to Valley (3-3) and Hagerman (4-2) hosts Castleford (2-3)
Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - MINICO
|3-0
|5-2
|2 - TWIN FALLS
|2-0
|5-1
|3 - CANYON RIDGE
|1-1
|5-1
|4 - BURLEY
|1-1
|2-4
|5 - JEROME
|0-2
|0-6
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-3
|1-5
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 7 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|BURLEY (2-4)
|TWIN FALLS (5-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MOUNTAIN HOME 1-5)
|CANYON RIDGE (5-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MINICO (5-2)
|JEROME (0-6)
4A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|6-0
|63
|1ST
|2 - Hillcrest
|6-0
|36
|3RD
|3 - Pocatello
|3-2
|31
|4TH
|4 - Skyline
|3-3
|15
|3RD
|5 - Twin Falls
|5-1
|14
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BUHL
|2-0
|4-2
|2 - KIMBERLY
|1-0
|6-0
|3 - WOOD RIVER
|1-1
|3-4
|4 - GOODING
|0-1
|1-5
|5 - FILER
|0-2
|0-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 7 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WENDELL (5-2)
|BUHL (4-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|FILER (0-6)
|GOODING (1-5)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|KIMBERLY (6-0)
|WOOD RIVER (3-4)
3A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|6-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|6-0
|51
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|6-0
|36
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|6-0
|26
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|5-0
|17
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: NONE
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|6-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|5-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 7 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WENDELL (5-2)
|BUHL (4-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ West Side - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (6-0)
|WEST SIDE (4-1)
2A: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Declo
|6-0
|60
|1ST
|2 - West Side
|4-1
|55
|2ND
|3 - North Fremont
|4-1
|33
|3RD
|4 - Melba
|4-1
|32
|4TH
|5 - Aberdeen
|4-1
|14
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY CAREY
|4-0
|5-1
|2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|2-1
|4-1
|3 - MURTAUGH
|2-1
|4-1
|4 - VALLEY
|2-2
|3-3
|5 - CAREY
|1-2
|1-4
|6 - RAFT RIVER
|1-3
|2-3
|7 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-3
|1-4
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 7 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CAREY (1-4)
|GLENNS FERRY (1-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Murtaugh- 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|RAFT RIVER (2-3)
|MURTAUGH (4-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|LIGHTHOUSE (4-1)
|VALLEY (3-3)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|OAKLEY (5-1)
|Vs. Valley
FRI - 10/6/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM
1A-D1: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|5-1
|64
|1ST
|2 - Logos
|6-0
|47
|3RD
|3 - Lighthouse Christian
|4-1
|32
|2ND
|4 - Grace
|5-1
|26
|5TH
|5 - Butte County
|5-1
|21
|4TH
|Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|2-0
|4-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|1-1
|4-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|1-1
|3-2
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|1-1
|2-3
|5 - HANSEN
|1-1
|1-4
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-2
|0-5
|7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule)
|0-0
|1-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 7 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
|SHOSHONE (0-5)
|CAMAS COUNTY (4-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|HANSEN (1-4)
|DIETRICH (3-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/6/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CASTLEFORD (2-3)
|HAGERMAN (4-2)
1A-D2: WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
10-3-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|4-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|4-1
|49
|2ND
|3 - Mullan/St. Regis
|6-0
|39
|3RD
|4 - Garden Valley
|5-1
|25
|4TH
|5 - Rockland
|4-2
|8
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.