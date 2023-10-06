Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Looking for something spooky to do in the Magic Valley this weekend? Look no further because the Wilson Theatre in Rupert is holding a ghost tour this weekend.

The Ghost Tours of Rupert begin at 7:20 p.m. this evening at the Wilson Theatre in Rupert Square and a new group departs every 20 minutes.

From there, guests will be driven over to the Rupert Cemetery as well as other supposed haunted locations in the town courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club.

The Ghost Tours of Rupert is held one weekend a year and is put on with the help of around 30 local volunteers and is nearly sold out for night one.

The theatre administrator spoke about what else to expect on the tour.

“We are visiting the graves of six notable people from Rupert. Along with, the tour guides will be telling [stories of] notorious murders and unsolved mysteries of Rupert, and Mini-Cassia area and all of Idaho,” Kristen Faux said.

If you would like to purchase a ticket to the Ghost Tours of Rupert the cost is 25 dollars and includes a free meal after the tour. You also must be over 16 to participate in the event and the ticket link can be found here: https://www.historicwilsontheatre.com/tickets

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.