Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pole Line Road was closed off at Fillmore for an accident that happened at around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

A semi hauling potatoes collided with a truck with a camper at the intersection of Fillmore. Twin Falls Police, the Twin Falls Fire Department, first responders and Idaho State Police responded to the scene. Life flight was called in as one of the drivers had to be extricated out of one of the vehicles. Pole line road was closed from Blue Lakes Boulevard to Washington Street.

Twin Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief Mitchell Brooks gave an update on the condition of those involved.

“We ended up having 3 patients, one in the semi-truck, two in the passenger vehicle. Two of them had to extracted, one is being flown to Ermac and two got transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s. With the mechanism of injury on this one, they had crushing injuries. We had two engines that provided that extractions, we had our aide car respond with two personnel, then we had our incident commander and our battalion chief who responded.”

The accident is still under investigation and we will bring you more information when it become available.

