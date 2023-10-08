3A soccer playoffs results from round one

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 3A High Desert Conference soccer tournaments kicked off on Saturday for both boys and girls, here are the scores from the first round.

Boys

#1 Sun Valley 5, #8 Declo 0

#4 Gooding 1, #5 Bliss 2

#3 Kimberly 1, #6 Buhl 0

#2 Wendell 5, #7 Filer 1

Girls

#1 Kimberly 5, #8 Gooding 1

#4 Bliss 1, #5 Wendell 0

#3 Buhl 3, #6 Filer 2

#2 Sun Valley 10, #7 Declo 0

Round 2 Matchups (Tuesday, October 10)

Boys

#5 Bliss at #1 Sun Valley

#3 Kimberly at #2 Wendell

Girls

#4 Bliss at #1 Kimberly

#3 Buhl at #2 Sun Valley

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.