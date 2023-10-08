3A soccer playoffs results from round one
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 3A High Desert Conference soccer tournaments kicked off on Saturday for both boys and girls, here are the scores from the first round.
Boys
#1 Sun Valley 5, #8 Declo 0
#4 Gooding 1, #5 Bliss 2
#3 Kimberly 1, #6 Buhl 0
#2 Wendell 5, #7 Filer 1
Girls
#1 Kimberly 5, #8 Gooding 1
#4 Bliss 1, #5 Wendell 0
#3 Buhl 3, #6 Filer 2
#2 Sun Valley 10, #7 Declo 0
Round 2 Matchups (Tuesday, October 10)
Boys
#5 Bliss at #1 Sun Valley
#3 Kimberly at #2 Wendell
Girls
#4 Bliss at #1 Kimberly
#3 Buhl at #2 Sun Valley
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.