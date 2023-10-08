Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Common intersection in Twin Falls now an all way stop

The intersection of Hansen Street and Main Avenue at the downtown commons is being changed to a four way stop.
Common intersection in Twin Falls now an all way stop
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common intersection in Twin Falls is now a four way stop.

The intersection of Hansen Street and Main Avenue at the downtown commons is being changed to a four way stop.

The city of Twin Falls encourages drivers and pedestrians to be aware of this change and be cautious is that intersection.

A four way stop requires vehicles on every approach to stop at the intersection before proceeding.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho to host Community Open House on Saturday
Writing Matter’s at the College of Southern Idaho
Twin Falls Oktoberfest
Twin Falls Oktoberfest brings the community together
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a...
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest tr