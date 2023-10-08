Common intersection in Twin Falls now an all way stop
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common intersection in Twin Falls is now a four way stop.
The intersection of Hansen Street and Main Avenue at the downtown commons is being changed to a four way stop.
The city of Twin Falls encourages drivers and pedestrians to be aware of this change and be cautious is that intersection.
A four way stop requires vehicles on every approach to stop at the intersection before proceeding.
Drivers must yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.
