Common intersection in Twin Falls now an all way stop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common intersection in Twin Falls is now a four way stop.

The intersection of Hansen Street and Main Avenue at the downtown commons is being changed to a four way stop.

The city of Twin Falls encourages drivers and pedestrians to be aware of this change and be cautious is that intersection.

A four way stop requires vehicles on every approach to stop at the intersection before proceeding.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

