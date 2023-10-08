Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Oktoberfest brings the community together

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Oktoberfest brought people from all over to downtown Twin Falls over the past two days.

After being run by a group out of Boise for the past three years, Twin Falls Oktoberfest is back to being run by local downtown business owners.

Kindsey Taylor from The Brass Monkey spearheaded the event and says it has been a huge success for the local downtown business owners.

43 local vendors were there as well as games and events for families to enjoy.

Taylor says the idea is to bring people to the heart of the city and show them what it’s all about.

“Cause that’s when I think a lot of our community comes to Downtown is when we throw the events, it’s us as local business owners throwing them, to showcase how great we are and to get people to get off of Blue Lakes off of Pole Line of of Eastland, come down town we have amazing restaurants we have amazing retail come downtown it will not disappoint at all,” said Kindsey Taylor, the owner of Brass Monkey.

One local business owner says he enjoys seeing the community of all ages come together.

“You know as a business owner it brings a ton to the community in downtown, I think what it brings is a cohesiveness, I think it brings a lot of friends and a lot of family together, and people who may not have seen each other, but it is a place where your heart gets warm,” said Tony Prater, the owner of Jensen Jewlers.

The event wrapped up around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Taylor says she is excited to see the event continue to grow next year.

KMVT Friday Night Blitz Week 7