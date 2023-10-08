Writing Matter’s at the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is in the middle of it’s inaugural writing matters conference on the main campus in Twin Falls.

The three-day event featured authors sharing their work followed by question and answer sessions. High school and college students in Idaho had the opportunity to submit original works of their own.

It’s also open to the public making it something the whole community can be a part of.

Inaugural H. Thad Scholes keynote speaker and featured author Ken Scholes, Thad’s nephew. Says that these types of conferences inspire students and the community to write.

“When I see colleges in small towns rising up and creating opportunities to empower young people and you know writing is and amazing thing”, says Scholes, “Storytelling is an amazing thing but anything whether is music or learning history, so you see your place in the word. I think that when you can get empowered through education it can absolutely transform your life and the lives of the people around you.”

For more information about writing matters and CSI head to their website.

