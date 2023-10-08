Youth hunters show off their skills in Pheasant hunt

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department Fish and game Niagara Springs wildlife refuge kicked off the annual youth pheasant that ends October 13th.

Saturday youth hunters from around the Magic Valley who’ve attended hunters ed training in the last year got to show off their skills. Fish and Game along with several other agencies were on hand to assist.

They learn shotgun skills, hunting over dogs, field dress, and more are learned.

Those taking part in the hunt got to go out one by one with a team that included a dog and have a controlled hunt.

For participant Anthony, that was his favorite part of the experience.

“My experience was first to come here and have a good time and to get some birds and we did. My favorite part was probably getting to go out there with the dog.”

After the hunt they learned how to properly skin and clean the pheasant before it was cooked for them and their families to enjoy.

More information on pheasant hunting can be found on Fish and Games website.

