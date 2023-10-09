AAA Idaho: Idaho gas prices are finally going down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers may feel a bit more optimistic the next time they fill up. According to AAA, gas prices are finally starting to go down.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state is $4.05, which is nine cents less than a week ago and 11 cents less than a month ago.

AAA’s Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde says the state average could drop below $4 in a matter of days, and in some parts of Idaho its already happened.

“The big hold up has been crude oil, with oPEK announcing that they were going to continue their production cuts through the end of the year, it put a lot of pressure on the system,” said Conde. “But now that people are staying close to home and now that there is less demand out there, its starting to pull those crude prices drown which in turn is pulling down gas prices.”

According to Matthew Conde, the cost of crude oil has dipped into the 80-dollar range per barrel, after being in the 90-dollar range for the past two or three weeks.

We should see a continued fall in gas prices as we head towards Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.