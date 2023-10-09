Alverson, Robert Dale

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Robert Dale Alverson was born September 14, 1955, in Crescent City, California, and died October 6, 2023, in Rupert, Idaho. He was no stranger to adversity and health issues during his lifetime of 68 years. After a hard battle, he succumbed to brain cancer.

He grew up in Mesa, Arizona, where he attended schools and graduated in 1973 from Mesa High School. During his school years he was actively involved in music (band and choral) and sports. He played the clarinet and drums in band and sang in different choirs. In 1975 he married Wendy Susan Conrad in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Eight children were born to this union.

During their marriage he worked several jobs in retail to provide for his family and put himself through school. In 1979 he received a drafting degree from the Academy of Drafting in Tempe, Arizona, and worked at Franzoy/Corey Engineering on the Central Arizona Canal Project. He also attended Mesa Community College and Arizona State University, graduating in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in education having majored in music. He taught one year in Arizona, then moved to Utah, and later to Wyoming.

In Wyoming he worked for the Boy Scouts of America in the Trapper Trails Council as a scout executive for three years, then transferred to Idaho and worked three more years for the Snake River Council. He made many friends throughout his scouting career. He then worked as a music teacher in Oakley, Idaho, teaching music grades K-12, then taught at West Minico Middle School teaching music – choral and band. During this time he attended the University of Idaho and received a master’s degree in administration. He was principal at Orofino High School for two years. He subsequently taught music at Kimberly High School. He retired from teaching and was the manager for the Senior Center in Burley for three years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Harold Alverson and Nellie Lehman Ivie Alverson; grandparents; multiple siblings; and a son, James.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; daughters, Dusty Eldridge (Ron), Denise Neatherlin (Ben), Heather Christensen (David), Sarah Hayes (Steve), and Katherine Alverson; sons, Jeremy Alverson (Maja), and Kenney Alverson (Sydnye); and 18 grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Idaho West Stake Center, located at 26 S. 100 W., in Rupert. Burial will be at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

