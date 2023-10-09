Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

CDC recommends RSV vaccine for pregnant women to help protect your infant

New mother Kelly Thomas is relieved to hear that an RSV vaccine will be an option for her next...
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the fall season continues, getting your yearly vaccines is important to protect yourself, and this year there is a new vaccine available for those who are pregnant.

The CDC is recommending pregnant women get the RSV vaccine during weeks 32 to 36 of pregnancy.

The vaccine will produce antibodies which will transfer to the baby while you are still pregnant, so that when the baby is born it will start off life with a head start and a large amount of antibodies against the RSV illness.

One OBGYN says she is hopeful this new vaccine will eliminate a lot of the severe cases of TSV that the United State saw last year, especially in very young infants.

“Last year the RSV season was pretty severe for both really really young infants, but also kind of older babies, so this season we are hoping that with the RSV vaccine in pregnancy, and with the mono-clonal antibody option for babies, we can work together to eliminate a lot of the RSV illness and hospitalization that we saw last year,” said Dr. Alisa Kachikis, a maternal-fetal medicine doctor at UW Medicine.

The vaccine will also protect the mother from getting sick while pregnant as well.

This vaccine is also recommended for those over the age of 60.

Always discuss any concerns you may have with your doctor regarding any type of vaccines.

