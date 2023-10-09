Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

College of Southern Idaho picks up two more wins on road trip

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team continued their six-game road trip with the third and fourth games of the trip this past weekend at Utah State University Eastern and Colorado Northwestern Community College.

On Friday the thirteenth-ranked Golden Eagles traveled to Price, Utah to take on the eleventh-ranked Utah State University Eastern Eagles.

In the matchup of ranked squads CSI took a close first set 26-24 before a commanding second set win 25-15. From there CSI closed out the sweep over the road sweep of a ranked opponent with a 25-19 win in set three

After the victory on Friday CSI headed to Rangely, Colorado on Saturday for a matchup with the winless Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans.

Against a weaker opponent the Golden Eagles closed out their second sweep of the weekend and third through four games on this road trip.

CSI has two final road games next week at the College of Southern Nevada and Snow College before three final games at home before the playoffs begin in November.

