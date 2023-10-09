Fatal crashes on Idaho roads are up from last year; What are the contributing factors?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Transportation Department, 190 people have died in vehicle crashes this year across the entire state of Idaho, which is an increase of 16% from last year.

In southern Idaho, 35 people have lost their life in a vehicular crash this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho State Police says based on their investigations, there are two main causes of fatal crashes.

“When you look at the, the information gathered after the crashes, and we go back and we review that data, and we look for that causation, impaired drivers and inattention are still by far the top two contributing factors to crashes,” said Captain Dave Neth, with Idaho State Police.

Inattention could be a lot of things, texting, changing the song on your playlist, your children in the back seat, eating lunch while driving, or doing your makeup, really anything that takes your focus away from the task at hand.

“Being a good driver is all about the choices you make behind the wheel, we can control whether or not you are engaged, if you are acting aggressively, if we are driving distracted,” said Megan Jahns, with Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho State Police says you can only drive as fast as the conditions on the road allow, such as snow, ice, rain or construction zones. Conditions can be ever changing, which is why being an engaged and safe driver is vital.

“If you’re not used to it, and your driving miles on the interstate with nothing, and then all of a sudden, now you are in a construction zone, if you’re not paying attention, if you’re not aware of your surrounding and driving responsibly and safely, that can sneak up on you, it is one of those things where our driving and our actions and our behavior behind the wheel is adequate to handle whatever situation we are put in on the road,” said Neth.

He says safe roadways is a quality-of-life issue that affects every single person and he says it is our choices and decisions behind the wheel that can save lives.

“We probably know somebody who has been a direct family member, or have had a family member, or we are very close to somebody that is involved in a crash or worse, just last year we had one of our Sergeants hit on the road very close to here, and that changed a lot of lives, forever,” said Neth.

