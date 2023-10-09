ISDA gives an update on the Quagga Mussel treatment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is in between treatments on their multi part Quagga treatment plan on the Snake River.

It’s an aggressive plan that will last until October 13th with continued monitoring. They started the week staging boats and prepping the copper based Natrix along the river. Natrix is the product the department picked based on its ability to rid the river of the quagga mussel.

Treatment began Tuesday and continued until Saturday when they closed the first phase. The treated area will now rest until Monday around noon.

Now that the first phase is complete ISDA gave KMVT an update on how things are going so far.

Deputy Director Lloyd Knight says, “Everything is progressing exactly as we had planned. We’re seeing the levels of treatment are doing exactly what we had planned for and identified. We haven’t had any upsets or anything that causes us any concern. So, everything is going exactly as we had planned.”

They continue to assess the situation during the treatment and rest period as this remains a fluid situation that is ever changing.

Moving forward we will continue to see ISDA working along the river.

“You’ll see us start to move around and do some things around Twin Falls and Idaho Power has been very gracious with their space there and they’re very interested in what we’re doing so they’ll continue to see us finish that out next week and then that will be followed as we close all the treatments, that will be followed with some follow up post treatment monitoring and will continue for at least another week,” said Knight.

The department thanks residents for their patience with closures and asks that they stay away from the treatment areas.

