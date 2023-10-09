Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

ISDA gives an update on the Quagga Mussel treatment

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is in between treatments on their multi part Quagga treatment plan on the Snake River
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is in between treatments on their multi part Quagga treatment plan on the Snake River.

It’s an aggressive plan that will last until October 13th with continued monitoring. They started the week staging boats and prepping the copper based Natrix along the river. Natrix is the product the department picked based on its ability to rid the river of the quagga mussel.

Treatment began Tuesday and continued until Saturday when they closed the first phase. The treated area will now rest until Monday around noon.

Now that the first phase is complete ISDA gave KMVT an update on how things are going so far.

Deputy Director Lloyd Knight says, “Everything is progressing exactly as we had planned. We’re seeing the levels of treatment are doing exactly what we had planned for and identified. We haven’t had any upsets or anything that causes us any concern. So, everything is going exactly as we had planned.”

They continue to assess the situation during the treatment and rest period as this remains a fluid situation that is ever changing.

Moving forward we will continue to see ISDA working along the river.

“You’ll see us start to move around and do some things around Twin Falls and Idaho Power has been very gracious with their space there and they’re very interested in what we’re doing so they’ll continue to see us finish that out next week and then that will be followed as we close all the treatments, that will be followed with some follow up post treatment monitoring and will continue for at least another week,” said Knight.

The department thanks residents for their patience with closures and asks that they stay away from the treatment areas.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva

Latest News

Common intersection now a four way stop
Common intersection in Twin Falls now an all way stop
The College of Southern Idaho to host Community Open House on Saturday
Writing Matter’s at the College of Southern Idaho
Twin Falls Oktoberfest
Twin Falls Oktoberfest brings the community together
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a...
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest tr