Konrad, Carolyn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —–In loving memory of Carolyn Konrad; wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother who passed away from breast cancer on October 7, 2023.

Carolyn was born to DeVon and Dorothy Leavitt Smith in Cornish, Utah, on February 27, 1941. She eventually moved to Heyburn, Idaho, in 1952, and graduated from Minico High School in 1959. She met her husband, Jerry D Konrad, after a Burley -vs- Minico football game (Burley won the game). After meeting, Carolyn married Jerry in1961 in Heyburn. A year after marrying, they started their family of four boys.

On any given night, you could find her supporting her boys in school and sporting activities. Her love for sports grew following many years watching her sons and you could often find her enjoying NASCAR, baseball, golf and football.

Carolyn was active in supporting her family and community serving as a Boy Scout Den Mother, PTA member, and officer of the Burley Soroptimist Club. As an officer, she went to multiple conventions in the Pacific Northwest and a worldwide conference in Europe. After the passing of Jerry’s parents, Alice and Wayne, Carolyn and Jerry became co-owners of Kam Gas in Burley, where she worked and managed alongside her husband for 35 years.

After retirement, Carolyn loved traveling. She saw many places around the world with company from many different family members and spent the winters with Jerry in Yuma, Arizona. She also enjoyed traveling and supporting her grandchildren in all of their interests.

Carolyn had an adventurous spirit and later in life she zip-lined, drove fast cars, and visited exotic places with her sisters.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Alice and Wayne Konrad; her parents, Dorothy and DeVon Smith; and her younger brother, Ted Smith. She is survived by her husband, Jerry D Konrad; her four sons and their wives, Donald and Holly, Dennis and Jill, Daniel and Stacy, and Darin and Becky Konrad (boys AKA Clarence); her twin sister, Marilyn Buttars; younger sister, Jean Neibaur; younger brother, David (Jeannie) Smith; a sister-in-law, Leann Smith Osterhout; 13 grandkids; and seven great-grandkids.

Carolyn’s legacy is the love for her family and how her family loved each other.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 12, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Friday. Officiating will be her brother, Bishop David E. Smith. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

