Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Rupert takes celebrating the holidays to a whole other level; from Christmas City, USA to the massive Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Elks Club, there’s never a lack of holiday pride in Rupert... and the Halloween season is no exception.

The annual Halloween Harvest Haunt is the newest addition to the city, celebrating its fourth year. This month-long festival of family fun is put on by the City of Rupert as well as a force of dedicated volunteers.

Currently we’re halfway through the celebrations, but there is still more to come over the following weeks.

Over the past weekend, the Harvest Haunt hosted ghost tours of the old cemetery and a costumed-themed pickleball tournament.

But if you missed out on any of the events, don’t worry. The next two weeks are filled with multiple arts and crafts events and even a Witch’s Night Out, which includes a full night of dancing, food, and fun.

But the star of the show is taking center stage on Halloween night.

“Family Fun Night is Halloween night in the Square and it has a cake walk around our historic gazebo; the Square will be lined with food trucks, there is a train ride, there is witches’ potions table, there is Lazer tag and there is holiday music, or should I say Halloween music, and best of all is the candy cannons, where we just spray candy across the whole square.” Said Rupert Events Coordinator Amanda Larson.

Rupert’s Harvest Haunt Family Fun Night kicks off at 5 p.m. on Halloween night as the Historic Rupert Square.

Beyond the planned city events, business around the square have been, and will be, holding events all October long.

For more information on all the other activities planned for the harvest hunt, Click Here.

Move over Christmas City U.S.A., the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square (KMVT-NEWS)

