Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square

Currently we’re halfway through the celebrations, but there is still more to come over the following weeks.
Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square
Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Rupert takes celebrating the holidays to a whole other level; from Christmas City, USA to the massive Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Elks Club, there’s never a lack of holiday pride in Rupert... and the Halloween season is no exception.

The annual Halloween Harvest Haunt is the newest addition to the city, celebrating its fourth year. This month-long festival of family fun is put on by the City of Rupert as well as a force of dedicated volunteers.

Currently we’re halfway through the celebrations, but there is still more to come over the following weeks.

Over the past weekend, the Harvest Haunt hosted ghost tours of the old cemetery and a costumed-themed pickleball tournament.

But if you missed out on any of the events, don’t worry. The next two weeks are filled with multiple arts and crafts events and even a Witch’s Night Out, which includes a full night of dancing, food, and fun.

But the star of the show is taking center stage on Halloween night.

Family Fun Night is Halloween night in the Square and it has a cake walk around our historic gazebo; the Square will be lined with food trucks, there is a train ride, there is witches’ potions table, there is Lazer tag and there is holiday music, or should I say Halloween music, and best of all is the candy cannons, where we just spray candy across the whole square.” Said Rupert Events Coordinator Amanda Larson.

Rupert’s Harvest Haunt Family Fun Night kicks off at 5 p.m. on Halloween night as the Historic Rupert Square.

Beyond the planned city events, business around the square have been, and will be, holding events all October long.

For more information on all the other activities planned for the harvest hunt, Click Here.

Move over Christmas City U.S.A., the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square
Move over Christmas City U.S.A., the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square(KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

Latest News

The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Spooky Season: Jerome Haunted Shop opens on October. 30th
Coming to the Burley Theatre: Macbeth
Coming to the Burley Theatre: Macbeth
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Securing your shelter
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Forecast 10-3