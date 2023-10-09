Public invited to open house regarding Dry Creek Bridge replacement process

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to an open house to gather input on the replacement of the Dry Creek Bridge in Murtaugh.

The open house is going to be held on Wednesday, October 11 at the Murtaugh High School Cafeteria from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m this Wednesday.

The Dry Creek Bridge, north of Murtaugh Lake was built in the 1930′s and is in need of an upgrade.

At the open house, Idaho Transportation Department will provide design plans, and hear from the public on ways to preserve the historical aspects of the bridge.

ITD Project Manager Brent Brumfield says “the bridge has served the community for nearly 100 years and is nearing the end its lifespan. It is important that we preserve the history of the bridge while ensuring the public can cross Dry Creek safely.”

Everyone is invited to the open house this Wednesday.

For more information, visit this link.

