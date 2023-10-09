Road open after Pickup truck versus train accident closes section of 3400 East

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are no injuries reported after pickup truck versus train accident Sunday afternoon.

According to Lori Stewart the spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on 3400 East just north of Orchard Drive in Kimberly.

No one was injured, but 3400 East from Polk Street to Kimberly Meadows had to be closed for an extended period of time.

The road is open again

