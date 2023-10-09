Advertise with Us
Road open after Pickup truck versus train accident closes section of 3400 East

There are no injuries reported after pickup truck versus train accident Sunday afternoon.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are no injuries reported after pickup truck versus train accident Sunday afternoon.

According to Lori Stewart the spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on 3400 East just north of Orchard Drive in Kimberly.

No one was injured, but 3400 East from Polk Street to Kimberly Meadows had to be closed for an extended period of time.

The road is open again

KMVT will continue to update this story.

