Slices Cheesecake opens in Filer

Bakery has no standing inventory and orders must be made ahead of time.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new business in Filer is making sure residents of the Magic Valley can have some cake and eat it too...cheesecake that is.

Slices Cheesecake in Filer officially opened up last week after finalizing some paperwork as an order-only bakery as of right now.

The owner has aspirations to eventually be a storefront, but it is pick-up only as of now.

Guests have the option to order either a full cake from one of 27 possible flavors on the menu or can pick up a single slice of one of the three pre-selected flavors each week.

Pick-up locations are either at their kitchen location on Main Street in Filer or at the Five Points parking lot in Twin Falls. Pickups will need to be arranged at the time of ordering.

The owner spoke about the humble beginnings of Slices Cheesecake.

“This particular business came about when COVID onset just because I was missing friends and so I said while I can bake cheesecakes and take slices to friends, and so, it kind of started as me wanting to see people,” Chris Ayers the owner of Slices said.

“I would just bake a cake a week or whatever and deliver slices to friends so that’s how it started and then it kind of got out of control, so there was a demand for it.”

If you would like to pitch into that demand by giving Slices Cheesecake a try orders can be placed on their website: https://slicescheesecake.com/ or by giving them a call at 208-738-9272.

