Spooky Season: Jerome Haunted Shop opens on October. 30th

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man created his own haunted house experience in his backyard and for the fifth year in a row, he’s opening it to the public.

Michael Peck’s Haunted Shop, located on 16th Avenue East in Jerome, has 13 different scare rooms. Each room contains people who will dress up to scare, along with other props and special effects.

The entry fee is only a few canned goods that will be donated to the Jerome Food Bank.

“Last year we did a great 1,700 people, we got 750 pounds of food donated,” said Peck. “I would love to get 1,000 pounds of food donated. As many people can come, we’ll take them.”

The Haunted Shop will be opened to the public on October 30th and October 31st from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

The location of the Haunted Shop is 230 16th Avenue East, Jerome.

Be prepared for a good scare and don’t forget your canned good for entry.

