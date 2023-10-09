Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Spooky Season: Jerome Haunted Shop opens on October. 30th

Be prepared for a good scare and don’t forget your canned good for entry.
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
The Haunted Shop in Jerome(KMVT/KSVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man created his own haunted house experience in his backyard and for the fifth year in a row, he’s opening it to the public.

Michael Peck’s Haunted Shop, located on 16th Avenue East in Jerome, has 13 different scare rooms. Each room contains people who will dress up to scare, along with other props and special effects.

The entry fee is only a few canned goods that will be donated to the Jerome Food Bank.

“Last year we did a great 1,700 people, we got 750 pounds of food donated,” said Peck. “I would love to get 1,000 pounds of food donated. As many people can come, we’ll take them.”

The Haunted Shop will be opened to the public on October 30th and October 31st from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

The location of the Haunted Shop is 230 16th Avenue East, Jerome.

Be prepared for a good scare and don’t forget your canned good for entry.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

Latest News

Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square
Move over Christmas City, USA; the Harvest Haunt is taking over the Rupert Square
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Buck, Amanda E.
Coming to the Burley Theatre: Macbeth
Coming to the Burley Theatre: Macbeth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Wickham, Huberta