Twin Falls High School Swim Team competes in Boise meet
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School swim team competed in the Brave-Knights Invitational September 29-30 in Boise and five Bruins swimmers were recognized.
A.J. Schnitzeler placed second in the 100 fly with a time of 55.57 seconds as well as sixth in the 100 free.
Noah Thompson placed tenth in the 50 free with a time of 24.42 and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Daphne Keller placed seventeenth in the 100 free with a time of 1:05 and 28th in the 50 free.
Clara Doetsch placed ninth in the 500 as well as second place in breaststroke with a time of 1:18
And finally, Carson Reis placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05 and third in breaststroke with a time of 1:04.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.