Twin Falls High School Swim Team competes in Boise meet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School swim team competed in the Brave-Knights Invitational September 29-30 in Boise and five Bruins swimmers were recognized.

A.J. Schnitzeler placed second in the 100 fly with a time of 55.57 seconds as well as sixth in the 100 free.

Noah Thompson placed tenth in the 50 free with a time of 24.42 and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.

Daphne Keller placed seventeenth in the 100 free with a time of 1:05 and 28th in the 50 free.

Clara Doetsch placed ninth in the 500 as well as second place in breaststroke with a time of 1:18

And finally, Carson Reis placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05 and third in breaststroke with a time of 1:04.

