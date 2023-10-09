Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls High School Swim Team competes in Boise meet

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School swim team competed in the Brave-Knights Invitational September 29-30 in Boise and five Bruins swimmers were recognized.

A.J. Schnitzeler placed second in the 100 fly with a time of 55.57 seconds as well as sixth in the 100 free.

Noah Thompson placed tenth in the 50 free with a time of 24.42 and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.

Daphne Keller placed seventeenth in the 100 free with a time of 1:05 and 28th in the 50 free.

Clara Doetsch placed ninth in the 500 as well as second place in breaststroke with a time of 1:18

And finally, Carson Reis placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05 and third in breaststroke with a time of 1:04.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva

Latest News

Seth Capps celebrates after making one of the best plays of the Idaho High School football...
WEEK 7: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week
The College of Southern Idaho won two more matches this past weekend extending their win streak...
College of Southern Idaho picks up two more wins on road trip
Bliss girls soccer celebrates a narrow win over Wendell in the first round of the High Desert...
3A soccer playoffs results from round one
It's a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles squad to display their abilities on the court,...
CSI men’s basketball compete at Dallas Jamboree